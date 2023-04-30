Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 506,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $62.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.