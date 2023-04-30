Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04) EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.04 EPS.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

