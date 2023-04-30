Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 223,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 137,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

