International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.