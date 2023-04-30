Internet Computer Price Hits $6.27 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00021950 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.73 billion and $71.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,182,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,678,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

