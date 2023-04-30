Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 7.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Intuit worth $382,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

