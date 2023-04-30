Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. 107,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

