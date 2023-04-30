Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,205,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 106,713 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 329,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

