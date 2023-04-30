Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.