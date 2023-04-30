Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $152.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.57. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

