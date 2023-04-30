Investec Lowers Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hyve Group Price Performance
Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
Hyve Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyve Group (ITEGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.