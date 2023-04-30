Investec Lowers Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

