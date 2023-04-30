IPVERSE (IPV) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $864,527.02 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

