iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 8,629,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

