iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 627,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,480,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.