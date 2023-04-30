iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

