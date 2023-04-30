iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

