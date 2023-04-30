iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $47.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
