iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

EFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.78. 497,452 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

