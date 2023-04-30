iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFV stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

