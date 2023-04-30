iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Condor Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

