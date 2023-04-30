iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $138,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,807,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

