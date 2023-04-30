Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $457.38 and a 12-month high of $607.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

