Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in April

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 393,272 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

