JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCDXF. Citigroup increased their price target on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($23.33) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF remained flat at $20.69 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

