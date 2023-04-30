Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Northern Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $113.15.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust
In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
