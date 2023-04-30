Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.88 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $144,438.76 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.02 or 0.99984127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01051581 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $100,334.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

