JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

