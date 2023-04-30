Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $15.89 on Friday. Jollibee Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

