JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $305.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.