JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Cut by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,685,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 785,463 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,929. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

