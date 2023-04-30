Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

