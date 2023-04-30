Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About Juggernaut Exploration
