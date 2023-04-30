Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Kanzhun Trading Up 3.3 %
BZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
