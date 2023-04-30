Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Kanzhun Trading Up 3.3 %

BZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

