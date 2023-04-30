Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $394.37 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Kava has a total market cap of $394.37 million and $11.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 500,089,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,138,598 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

