Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.46 during trading hours on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
About Knight Therapeutics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.