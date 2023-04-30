Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $43.58 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Komodo has a market cap of $43.58 million and $7.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00130591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

