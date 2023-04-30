Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $524.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

