Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,254 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 101,251 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LVS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.