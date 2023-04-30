Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100,826 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,586. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

