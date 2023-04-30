Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.12. 7,123,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

