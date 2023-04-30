Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,655 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. 4,598,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,166. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

