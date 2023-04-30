Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 57,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,578,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,957. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.67%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

