Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 847,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 576,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 229,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,064 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

