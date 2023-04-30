Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $380.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.