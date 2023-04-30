Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.80. 6,700,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

