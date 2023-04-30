Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $127.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lear by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

