Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

