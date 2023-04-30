Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 37.9% in April

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

