Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 37.9% in April

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $27.25.
Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
