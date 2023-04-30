Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $767,926.76

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $137.14 million and $767,926.76 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,941,450 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

