Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.86 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

