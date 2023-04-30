Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 2,505,965 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 1,079,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 417,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

