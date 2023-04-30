Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

